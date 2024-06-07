Controversy Erupts Over Alleged IUML Directive to Women's Wing

Kerala politics witnessed a fresh controversy as an alleged audio message from an IUML leader urged the party's women's wing members to skip an upcoming roadshow celebrating UDF candidate Shafi Parambil's Lok Sabha election victory this Friday.

Despite the IUML leadership vehemently denying the issuance of such directives, stating that women actively participated in other constituencies' celebrations, the message reportedly cited religious reasons. It gained traction after videos of enthusiastic IUML women at another roadshow went viral.

K M Shaji, a senior IUML leader, clarified that the party had not issued any such instructions and had no comments regarding the matter. Meanwhile, Shahul Hameed, the local IUML figure behind the message, attempted damage control by labeling the uproar as an 'unnecessary controversy,' emphasizing that the intent was to ensure respectful participation in line with social discussions.

