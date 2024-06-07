Aaditya Thackeray's Call to TDP and JDU: Demand Lok Sabha Speaker Post

Aaditya Thackeray, a prominent figure in Shiv Sena (UBT), issued a strategic call to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janta Dal United (JDU) on Friday. He advised these key NDA allies to demand the crucial Lok Sabha Speaker's post amid coalition negotiations.

In a statement posted on his social media account 'X', Thackeray cautioned that once the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forms a government, it might engage in breaking promises and even parties belonging to its allies. He indicated similar past experiences within Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Given the BJP's current shortfall in the majority, the support of TDP and JD(U) is vital for Narendra Modi to secure a third term as prime minister. The NDA currently has 293 seats, with BJP holding 240. The JD(U) contributes 12 MPs, making it the second-largest BJP ally after TDP, which holds 16 seats.

