Left Menu

Aaditya Thackeray's Call to TDP and JDU: Demand Lok Sabha Speaker Post

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray has urged crucial NDA allies, TDP and JD(U), to demand the post of Lok Sabha Speaker. He warned that once the BJP forms the government, it might break promises and parties. Thackeray emphasized the importance of this strategic position to counter BJP's tactics.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-06-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 14:48 IST
Aaditya Thackeray's Call to TDP and JDU: Demand Lok Sabha Speaker Post
Aaditya Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Aaditya Thackeray, a prominent figure in Shiv Sena (UBT), issued a strategic call to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janta Dal United (JDU) on Friday. He advised these key NDA allies to demand the crucial Lok Sabha Speaker's post amid coalition negotiations.

In a statement posted on his social media account 'X', Thackeray cautioned that once the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forms a government, it might engage in breaking promises and even parties belonging to its allies. He indicated similar past experiences within Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Given the BJP's current shortfall in the majority, the support of TDP and JD(U) is vital for Narendra Modi to secure a third term as prime minister. The NDA currently has 293 seats, with BJP holding 240. The JD(U) contributes 12 MPs, making it the second-largest BJP ally after TDP, which holds 16 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024