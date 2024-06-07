Left Menu

Rishi Sunak's Apology Over Early D-Day Exit Ignites Political Firestorm

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak apologized for leaving D-Day commemorations in France early to attend an election campaign interview. This decision, widely condemned as a mistake, has sparked significant political criticism. Sunak had been seated with other world leaders, but his early departure drew harsh words from both opposition and former colleagues.

Rishi Sunak
  • United Kingdom

In a move that has ignited a political firestorm, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has publicly apologized for departing early from the D-Day commemorations in France. The premature exit, which has been the subject of widespread condemnation, allowed Sunak to attend an election campaign interview instead.

Sunak acknowledged his error, saying that, 'on reflection,' the choice was a mistake. He missed a significant memorial at Omaha Beach alongside U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and others. Former Prime Minister David Cameron, now the foreign minister, represented the UK in his absence.

The decision has been criticized across the political spectrum. Labour lawmaker Jonathan Ashworth described it as 'dreadful judgment,' while Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey termed it 'a total dereliction of duty.' Even Craig Oliver, ex-communications director for David Cameron, weighed in, suggesting Sunak doesn't grasp the full responsibilities of being Prime Minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

