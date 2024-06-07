Crisis in Gaza: Escalating Israeli Airstrikes Amid Rising Death Toll

Israeli airstrikes overnight have tragically claimed the lives of at least 18 people, including children, in Central Gaza, health officials reported. This assault comes after 33 fatalities at a United Nations school sheltering displaced Palestinian families, intensifying global scrutiny over Israel's military actions.

The airstrikes targeted the Nuseirat and Maghazi refugee camps as well as the towns of Deir al-Balah and Zawaiyda, according to the latest statements from Gaza health officials. Among the deceased were four children, one woman, and the mayor of Nuseirat refugee camp.

Israel's military has stated that it continues operations to neutralize militants and dismantle infrastructure in the area. They claim to have targeted a Hamas compound without civilian casualties, a statement met with skepticism as international pressures mount.

