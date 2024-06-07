UP CM Yogi Adityanath congratulates PM Modi after unanimously elected as leader of NDA

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for getting unanimously elected as the leader of the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) led by the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party). "Heartiest congratulations to the architect of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat', the charioteer of Amritkaal, the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji on being unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party, NDA Parliamentary Party and Lok Sabha for the third time in a row!" said CM Yogi.

"Under the successful leadership of Prime Minister Modi Ji, the NDA family is fully committed to building an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat-Vikasit Bharat' and serving 140 crore family members.," CM Yogi wrote on his social media platform X. Meanwhile, prominent leaders from around the world congratulated PM Modi on his third term.

Congratulating PM Modi, the Swiss President Viola Amherd expressed her delight in welcoming India to the Burgenstock Summit. In a post on X, Amherd wrote, "Congratulations to PM Narendra Modi on an exceptional democratic exercise showing the strength of Indian democracy. Switzerland and India will continue to deepen their friendship. I am delighted to welcome India to the Burgenstock Summit, thus giving the Global South a voice."

Responding to her, PM Modi said, "President Violap Amherd, we appreciate your kind words." "The 'Festival of Democracy' in India has indeed drawn global attention. We will work together to enhance India- Switzerland partnership," he said, thanking Amherd.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term, along with the support of other parties in the coalition, primarily -- the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP. The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303 and falls short of the 272-seat majority mark needed to form a government on its own.

The balance of power within the government will shift in favour of the allies rather than the centralised government which the BJP ran in 2014 and 2019. Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and Nitish Kumar's JDU, having won 16 and 12 seats respectively in their respective states, have extended support to the NDA. The main opposition Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth, winning 99 seats against 52 in 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)