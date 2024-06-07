CM Pinarayi Vijayan Responds to Priest's Criticism Post LS Poll Defeat

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan responded on Friday to sharp criticisms from former Metropolitan Geevarghese Coorilos of the Malankara Jacobite Syriac Orthodox Church, who blamed the ruling Left's defeat in the Lok Sabha polls on 'kit politics.'

Coorilos, known for his pro-Left views, argued on Facebook that floods and epidemics won't always save the administration. Vijayan shot back, calling the remark an example of ignorance among some priests, and stressed that Kerala's united response to disasters showcases its secular mindset.

The CM dismissed Coorilos's suggestion that the LDF's success was due to natural calamities, asserting that the state does not wish for more disasters. Instead, he pointed out the anti-incumbency sentiment and alleged attack on Congress and Rahul Gandhi as factors in the poll results.

