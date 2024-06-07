Ajit Pawar Criticizes BJP Minister's Remarks on Sharad Pawar Post-Election
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar expressed dissatisfaction with BJP Minister Chandrakant Patil's comments on Sharad Pawar during the Lok Sabha campaign. Ajit Pawar believes Patil's statement negatively impacted the votes, contributing to his wife's loss in Baramati against Supriya Sule. Ajit emphasized that Sharad Pawar was not contesting the Baramati seat.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has voiced strong discontent over remarks made by state BJP minister Chandrakant Patil concerning Sharad Pawar during the recent Lok Sabha election campaign.
Ajit Pawar, whose wife faced a substantial defeat in Baramati to Supriya Sule, attributed part of the electoral setback to Patil's statement, emphasizing it had a negative impact on voting.
Patil had publicly declared his intent to unseat Sharad Pawar in his bastion, accusing the NCP leader of undermining the 2019 election mandate that favored the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance.
Responding promptly, Ajit Pawar highlighted the inaccuracy of Patil's statement given that Sharad Pawar was not a candidate in Baramati, and advised against further campaigning in the area.
Ajit Pawar reiterated his stance post-elections, blaming the 'negative impact' of Patil's remarks for the voting outcome that led to his wife's loss by a margin of 1,58,333 votes to Supriya Sule, who secured 7,32,312 votes compared to Sunetra's 5,73,979 votes.
