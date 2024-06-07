Left Menu

Ajit Pawar Criticizes BJP Minister's Remarks on Sharad Pawar Post-Election

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar expressed dissatisfaction with BJP Minister Chandrakant Patil's comments on Sharad Pawar during the Lok Sabha campaign. Ajit Pawar believes Patil's statement negatively impacted the votes, contributing to his wife's loss in Baramati against Supriya Sule. Ajit emphasized that Sharad Pawar was not contesting the Baramati seat.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-06-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 20:03 IST
Ajit Pawar Criticizes BJP Minister's Remarks on Sharad Pawar Post-Election
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has voiced strong discontent over remarks made by state BJP minister Chandrakant Patil concerning Sharad Pawar during the recent Lok Sabha election campaign.

Ajit Pawar, whose wife faced a substantial defeat in Baramati to Supriya Sule, attributed part of the electoral setback to Patil's statement, emphasizing it had a negative impact on voting.

Patil had publicly declared his intent to unseat Sharad Pawar in his bastion, accusing the NCP leader of undermining the 2019 election mandate that favored the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance.

Responding promptly, Ajit Pawar highlighted the inaccuracy of Patil's statement given that Sharad Pawar was not a candidate in Baramati, and advised against further campaigning in the area.

Ajit Pawar reiterated his stance post-elections, blaming the 'negative impact' of Patil's remarks for the voting outcome that led to his wife's loss by a margin of 1,58,333 votes to Supriya Sule, who secured 7,32,312 votes compared to Sunetra's 5,73,979 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024