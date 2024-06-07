Nitish Kumar: The Tiger Roaring in the NDA

In a notable political development, JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar has emerged as a central figure in the NDA government formation at the Centre. Celebrations are in full swing in the state capital, with large posters featuring the Bihar Chief Minister and the words 'Tiger Zinda Hai' (Tiger is alive) prominently displayed.

Party leaders have voiced that calling Nitish Kumar the 'tiger' is fitting, crediting his significant influence for the NDA's robust performance in the state's Lok Sabha polls. Both NDA allies, BJP and JD(U), secured 12 seats each, highlighting the pivotal role of JD(U) in the BJP-led government's formation at the Centre.

Colourful banners and effusive posters praising Kumar have been put up around the city. Senior JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar told PTI that the party's morale is high following JD(U)'s strong performance in the elections. According to Neeraj Kumar, these posters reflect the genuine enthusiasm of party workers who view Nitish Kumar as the popular face of the NDA in Bihar.

