Nitish Kumar: The Tiger Roaring in the NDA
Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) supremo, is recognized as a key figure in the NDA government formation at the Centre. Celebratory posters in Bihar, proclaiming 'Tiger Zinda Hai,' highlight his role in bolstering the NDA's performance in the Lok Sabha elections. His leadership has been praised by party members.
- Country:
- India
In a notable political development, JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar has emerged as a central figure in the NDA government formation at the Centre. Celebrations are in full swing in the state capital, with large posters featuring the Bihar Chief Minister and the words 'Tiger Zinda Hai' (Tiger is alive) prominently displayed.
Party leaders have voiced that calling Nitish Kumar the 'tiger' is fitting, crediting his significant influence for the NDA's robust performance in the state's Lok Sabha polls. Both NDA allies, BJP and JD(U), secured 12 seats each, highlighting the pivotal role of JD(U) in the BJP-led government's formation at the Centre.
Colourful banners and effusive posters praising Kumar have been put up around the city. Senior JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar told PTI that the party's morale is high following JD(U)'s strong performance in the elections. According to Neeraj Kumar, these posters reflect the genuine enthusiasm of party workers who view Nitish Kumar as the popular face of the NDA in Bihar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
LS polls: Kejriwal's interim bail, BJP's bid to corner AAP on 'graft' spice up battle for Delhi
"Huge defeat for Bengal govt": BJP's Nalin Kohli hails Calcutta HC order scrapping OBC certificates
BJP's Arvind Sharma vs Congress' Deepender Singh Hooda, Hooda will strive to regain citadel in Rohtak while BJP will try to fulfil its '400 Paar' goal
People of Bengal voting BJP to escape TMC's misrule: Tripura CMPeople of Bengal voting BJP to escape TMC's misrule: Tripura CM
"Vindictive Politics...": AAP Leader Sanjay Singh accuses BJP of targeting Arvind Kejriwal's elderly parents