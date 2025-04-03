Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi Slams BJP Over Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill

Sonia Gandhi criticizes BJP-led government after the Waqf Amendment Bill passes in Lok Sabha. She calls it a 'brazen assault' on the Constitution, accusing BJP of polarizing society. Congress MPs highlight exclusion of Opposition voices and claim the bill targets Muslim communities while using Parliament as a party platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 11:20 IST
Sonia Gandhi Slams BJP Over Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill
Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi (Photo: AICC) . Image Credit: ANI
Sonia Gandhi, chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, launched a fierce critique of the BJP-led Union Government following the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha. Labeling the bill as a 'brazen assault' on the Constitution, she accused the BJP of maintaining a strategy aimed at societal polarization.

At a general body meeting, Gandhi voiced concerns over the lack of opportunities for Opposition leaders in Parliament to express their views. She condemned the frequent adjournments that occurred due to protests from Treasury Benches, which she argued were designed to hinder the Opposition from scrutinizing the government's actions.

Congress MPs, including Kiran Kumar Chamala, criticized the bill for allegedly targeting the Muslim community. The legislation, passed post-midnight, faced opposition protests demanding a discussion. While the government touted the bill for improving Waqf board efficiency, Congress maintained its stance against it, calling for further debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

