Karnataka BJP Stages Protests Against Government's Price Hike Policies

Karnataka's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have escalated their protest against the state government's rising prices, planning to surround the Chief Minister's official residence in Bengaluru. The BJP accuses Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar of inflating water prices despite ongoing opposition.

The BJP's protests include an overnight demonstration at Freedom Park, with leaders like MLA SR Vishwanath urging the public to join them against the hikes. Opposition members criticize the Congress-led government for its perceived failure to control inflation and corruption.

Further, the suspension of 18 BJP MLAs from the assembly incited additional protests. Karnataka BJP Chief BY Vijayendra condemned the move, arguing it was an unconstitutional action led by the Speaker under government influence. The BJP calls for urgent action and public mobilization against the state's current policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)