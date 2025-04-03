Left Menu

Karnataka BJP Stages Protests Against Government's Price Hike Policies

Karnataka's BJP leaders are protesting against the state government's price hikes, targeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's residence. They criticize Deputy CM DK Shivakumar's recent water price increase amid escalating costs. The BJP demands the Congress government roll back its decisions or face public backlash against inflation and governance failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 10:26 IST
Karnataka BJP Stages Protests Against Government's Price Hike Policies
Visuals from the protest (File Photo/X@RAshokaBJP) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have escalated their protest against the state government's rising prices, planning to surround the Chief Minister's official residence in Bengaluru. The BJP accuses Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar of inflating water prices despite ongoing opposition.

The BJP's protests include an overnight demonstration at Freedom Park, with leaders like MLA SR Vishwanath urging the public to join them against the hikes. Opposition members criticize the Congress-led government for its perceived failure to control inflation and corruption.

Further, the suspension of 18 BJP MLAs from the assembly incited additional protests. Karnataka BJP Chief BY Vijayendra condemned the move, arguing it was an unconstitutional action led by the Speaker under government influence. The BJP calls for urgent action and public mobilization against the state's current policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025