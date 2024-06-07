Governor Urges Participation in Eastern Nagaland Local Elections Amid ENPO Boycott

Governor La Ganesan on Friday called upon the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) and the populace of eastern Nagaland to engage in the urban local body elections set for June 26.

Addressing concerns raised by the ENPO, which has been advocating for the creation of Frontier Nagaland Territory, Ganesan reiterated that the Centre is diligently addressing these issues.

ENPO had earlier announced plans to abstain from the local body polls, following a similar pattern of nil voting in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Ganesan stressed the importance of voting as a meaningful right and urged all stakeholders to maintain constructive dialogue and active participation in the democratic process.

