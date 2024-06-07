Left Menu

Governor Urges Participation in Eastern Nagaland Local Elections Amid ENPO Boycott

Governor La Ganesan appealed to the ENPO and residents of eastern Nagaland to take part in the urban local body polls on June 26. He emphasized the democratic importance of voting, while reassuring that the Centre is addressing ENPO's demand for a separate Frontier Nagaland Territory.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 07-06-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 20:33 IST
Governor Urges Participation in Eastern Nagaland Local Elections Amid ENPO Boycott
Governor La Ganesan
  • Country:
  • India

Governor La Ganesan on Friday called upon the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) and the populace of eastern Nagaland to engage in the urban local body elections set for June 26.

Addressing concerns raised by the ENPO, which has been advocating for the creation of Frontier Nagaland Territory, Ganesan reiterated that the Centre is diligently addressing these issues.

ENPO had earlier announced plans to abstain from the local body polls, following a similar pattern of nil voting in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Ganesan stressed the importance of voting as a meaningful right and urged all stakeholders to maintain constructive dialogue and active participation in the democratic process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024