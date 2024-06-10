Hunter Biden Faces Gun Trial, Trump's Nevada Rally & Migrant Arrests Drop

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Hunter Biden to decide whether to testify in gun trial

U.S. President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden will decide whether to testify on Monday when his criminal trial resumes on charges he hid his drug use from the government in 2018 to illegally buy a gun. Prosecutors in the first criminal trial of a U.S. president's child rested their case on Friday after a week of testimony that offered an intimate view of the younger Biden's years of struggle with alcohol and crack cocaine abuse, which prosecutors say legally precluded him from buying a gun.

Trump tells sweltering rally in Nevada he won't tax tips

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump told a rally in Las Vegas on Sunday that he would seek to end taxation of income from tips, a direct appeal to service workers in the swing state of Nevada, which polls suggest is leaning his way ahead of the Nov. 5 election. Trump also once again valorized his supporters convicted for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, calling them "warriors" and suggesting a possible counter-investigation into the event if he were re-elected.

Some US lawmakers call for more scrutiny of news app NewsBreak over Chinese origins

Three U.S. lawmakers have called for more scrutiny of NewsBreak, a popular news aggregation app in the United States, after Reuters reported it has Chinese origins and has used artificial intelligence tools to produce erroneous stories. The Reuters story drew upon previously unreported court documents related to copyright infringement, cease-and-desist emails, and a 2022 company memo registering concerns about "AI-generated stories" to identify at least 40 instances in which NewsBreak's use of AI tools affected the communities it strives to serve.

Trump to sit for virtual interview with probation official Monday - NYT

Former President Donald Trump will have a virtual interview with a New York City Probation Department official on Monday following his conviction of 34 felony counts of falsifying documents, the New York Times reported Sunday. The mandatory interview comes as that department prepares a sentencing recommendation for the judge. Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11, and faces a maximum sentence of four years, though those convicted often receive shorter sentences.

Biden administration ready for court challenges to border policy, Mayorkas says

President Joe Biden's administration is prepared to defend in court the sweeping asylum policy put into place at the U.S.-Mexico border last week, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday. Biden signed an executive order on Tuesday that generally bars migrants who illegally cross the southern border from claiming asylum and allows authorities to quickly deport or send migrants back to Mexico if the daily number of crossings exceeds 2,500. The asylum ban has exceptions for unaccompanied minors, people who face serious medical or safety threats, and victims of trafficking.

US Democrats deploying funds to boost down-ballot candidates in non-battleground states

The national Democratic Party is deploying nearly $2 million to boost down-ballot candidates in 11 states where the presidential election is not expected to be competitive, targeting specific races from the U.S. Senate to state legislative contests in November's elections. The Democratic National Committee said the investments will go to state parties in nearly a dozen traditionally Democratic and Republican states such as Washington and Texas, where down-ballot candidates are unlikely to benefit from campaign visits or advertising by Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

US Supreme Court justices disclose Bali hotel stay, Beyoncé tickets, book deals

U.S. Supreme Court justices reported receiving gifts including a stay in a Bali hotel and tickets to a Beyoncé concert, as well as nearly $1.6 million in book advances and royalties in annual financial disclosure forms for 2023 released on Friday. Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas, who has come under criticism for failing to disclose gifts from businessman and Republican donor Harlan Crow, revised his 2019 form to acknowledge he accepted "food and lodging" at a Bali hotel and at a California club.

Migrant arrests drop at US-Mexico border as Biden asylum ban rolls out

The number of migrants caught illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border dropped on Friday, a senior U.S. border official told Reuters, saying it signaled a restrictive new Biden administration policy was deterring some illegal immigration. U.S. Border Patrol arrested around 3,100 people crossing illegally, down roughly 20% from the days before, the official said, requesting anonymity to discuss preliminary figures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)