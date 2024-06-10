Delhi's Lone BJP MP Harsh Deep Malhotra Takes Oath, Promises to Fulfill Election Pledges

BJP MP Harsh Deep Malhotra, the sole representative from Delhi in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's council of ministers, has pledged to honor his commitments to the electorate. These include establishing a trans-Yamuna campus for Delhi University and providing housing for slum dwellers in his constituency.

Malhotra, who triumphed over his nearest rival Kuldeep Kumar of the Aam Aadmi Party by over 93,000 votes in East Delhi, emphasizes his focus on delivering on his promises. 'I intend to start work on my promises of establishing a Delhi University campus in Karkardoom in East Delhi as well as replacing the Kalandar Colony slum with permanent houses,' he told PTI.

A former mayor of the erstwhile East Delhi Municipal Corporation, Malhotra also aims to build a multi-level parking facility, a commitment outlined in his manifesto. The BJP's clean sweep in the May 25 Lok Sabha polls in Delhi further solidifies Malhotra's resolve to meet voter expectations.

