Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Vows Justice After Deadly Terror Attack in Jammu and Kashmir

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha held a high-level security review meeting following a deadly terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir. Nine people were killed and 41 injured. Sinha vowed that those responsible for the attack will face severe punishment.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-06-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 19:31 IST
Manoj Sinha
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a fatal terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha conducted a high-level security review meeting. The incident, which occurred on Sunday evening, resulted in nine fatalities and 41 injuries.

Lt Governor Sinha, addressing the officials of J&K Police and Civil Administration, made a firm commitment to people: 'Those behind attack on pilgrims in Reasi and those aiding and abetting them will be punished,' he vowed on X, reflecting his determination. The statement was also shared via the Lt Governor's official social media handle, accompanied by two images of the meeting.

The tragic event unfolded as terrorists opened fire on the 53-seater bus, causing it to veer off the road and plunge into a deep gorge near Teryath village in the Poni area. The bus was en route from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra at the time of the attack.

