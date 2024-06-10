Left Menu

Leadership Shake-Up in Thrissur Congress Following Poll Debacle

Jose Valloor, the president of Thrissur District Congress Committee, and UDF district chairman M P Vincent resigned after the Lok Sabha election defeat of party candidate K Muraleedharan. BJP's Suresh Gopi won with a majority of 75,000 votes. The resignations were accepted, and V K Sreekandan was appointed as the temporary president.

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 10-06-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 20:04 IST
In a significant political development, Thrissur District Congress Committee president Jose Valloor and UDF district chairman M P Vincent resigned on Monday, citing moral responsibility for the defeat of party candidate K Muraleedharan in the April 26 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP's Suresh Gopi clinched victory with a substantial majority of nearly 75,000 votes. CPI's V S Sunilkumar secured the second position, relegating Muraleedharan to third place.

Muraleedharan, visibly shocked and disappointed, announced his temporary withdrawal from public life. Posters have emerged in various district locales, blaming Valloor and ex-MP T N Prathapan for the electoral setback, calling for disciplinary action against them.

The resignations of Valloor and Vincent were promptly accepted by KPCC chief K Sudhakaran and UDF chairman V D Satheesan, as conveyed in a party statement.

Consequently, Palakkad MP V K Sreekandan has been assigned the temporary responsibility of Thrissur DCC president, KPCC general secretary T U Radhakrishnan announced.

Additionally, Sudhakaran has commissioned a three-member panel to analyze the party's electoral performance in Thrissur and provide a detailed report.

