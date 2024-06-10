UN Security Council to Vote on U.S. Proposal for Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

The United Nations Security Council will vote later on Monday on U.S.-drafted resolution backing a proposal - outlined by President Joe Biden - for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The U.S. finalized its text on Sunday after six days of negotiations among the 15-member council. It was not immediately clear whether veto-powers Russia and China would allow the adoption of the draft.

A resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the U.S., France, Britain, China or Russia to pass.

