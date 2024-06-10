UN Security Council to Vote on U.S. Proposal for Israel-Hamas Ceasefire
The United Nations Security Council is set to vote on a U.S.-drafted resolution, proposed by President Joe Biden, for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas. The draft was finalized after six days of negotiation among the 15-member council. Vetoes from Russia and China could impact the adoption.
Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 20:04 IST
The United Nations Security Council will vote later on Monday on U.S.-drafted resolution backing a proposal - outlined by President Joe Biden - for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
The U.S. finalized its text on Sunday after six days of negotiations among the 15-member council. It was not immediately clear whether veto-powers Russia and China would allow the adoption of the draft.
A resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the U.S., France, Britain, China or Russia to pass.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UN
- Security Council
- Israel
- Hamas
- Gaza Strip
- resolution
- veto
- ceasefire
- Joe Biden
- negotiation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Georgia's Standoff: Parliament vs. Presidential Veto on Foreign Agents Law
Algeria Pushes for UN Resolution to Halt Rafah Violence
Iraq and Kurdistan Seek Resolution on Halting Oil Pipeline
Georgian Crisis: Parliament Overrides Presidential Veto on Controversial Foreign Agents Bill
Georgia's Parliament Overrides Veto on Controversial 'Foreign Agents' Bill