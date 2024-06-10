Left Menu

Manohar Lal Khattar Takes Charge as Power Minister in Modi's New Cabinet

Manohar Lal Khattar, former Chief Minister of Haryana and a seasoned RSS pracharak, has been appointed as the new Power Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest Union Cabinet. Khattar replaces R K Singh and will tackle high power demand and coal supply challenges. His political journey, close ties with Modi, and prior administrative roles highlight his readiness for this critical responsibility.

Manohar Lal Khattar, former Chief Minister of Haryana and a seasoned RSS pracharak, has been named the new Power Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent Union Cabinet reshuffle, an official statement confirmed on Monday.

Khattar takes over from R K Singh and will face significant challenges, including soaring power demand and coal supply issues plaguing power producers nationwide. The power demand hit an all-time high of 250 GW in May, with projections suggesting it could reach 260 GW this summer.

Tackling these issues will require Khattar to closely coordinate with the coal and railway ministries to ensure an adequate supply of dry fuel to power plants across the country. His appointment underscores his extensive political journey, close association with PM Modi, and proven administrative acumen.

