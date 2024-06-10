Left Menu

Chandrakant Patil Takes Charge: A New Era for Jal Shakti Ministry

Chandrakant Raghunath Patil, president of the BJP Gujarat state unit, has been appointed as the new Jal Shakti Minister. His main tasks include the ambitious Jal Jeevan Mission and overseeing the Namami Gange project. Patil's career spans from being a constable to a media figure and later a prominent politician.

Updated: 10-06-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 20:50 IST
Chandrakant Patil Takes Charge: A New Era for Jal Shakti Ministry
Chandrakant Patil
  • Country:
  • India

Chandrakant Raghunath Patil, president of the BJP Gujarat state unit, has assumed his new role as Jal Shakti Minister in the freshly formed Cabinet. With the ambitious Jal Jeevan Mission and the Namami Gange project on the horizon, Patil has a challenging portfolio ahead.

Patil replaces Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in this crucial role. Complementing him, V. Somanna and Raj Bhushan Choudhary join as Ministers of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti. Somanna also undertakes responsibilities in the Ministry of Railways, as confirmed by an official statement.

With an impressive background, Patil started his career as a constable in 1975 and entered politics in 1989 joining the BJP. He has held significant positions and won numerous elections under the party's banner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

