Mexico's Judicial Reform: Certainty for Investors or Power Play?

The head of Mexico's ruling MORENA party Mario Delgado said the country needs the judicial reform backed by both the outgoing and incoming presidents and that he believes it can foster investor certainty, he told local radio on Monday.

The controversial judicial reform, which would require a two-thirds vote in Congress to pass, would replace an appointed Supreme Court with popularly elected judges, as well as for some lower courts, which critics allege would fundamentally alter the balance of power in Mexico. Doubts over the reform have stoked

investor nerves in the aftermath of the election, in which MORENA and its two coalition partners achieved the two-thirds majority in the lower house of Congress, but came up just shy in the Senate, according to official results.

Both outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Claudia Sheinbaum, who won the June 2 election to succeed him, have backed the overhaul, although when lawmakers in the newly elected Congress might take it up remains unclear. "There is a very clear demand for the judicial reform," said Mario Delgado in an interview with Radio Formula.

He stressed that the particulars of the reform will be discussed by lawmakers, adding that "it will generate certainty for the rule of law and above that for investors."

