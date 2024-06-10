PM Modi Seeks Blessings from Former Leaders as He Begins Third Term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced his third term on Monday by reaching out to former President Pratibha Patil and former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and H D Devegowda to seek their blessings. Official sources confirmed the phone calls, which took place soon after Modi assumed charge in the morning.

The ritual followed a grand oath-taking ceremony on Sunday evening at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where Modi, along with 71 other ministers—including 30 holding cabinet ranks—was officially sworn in.

Both Patil and Singh were significant figures during the UPA government, while Devegowda held the prime ministerial position in the United Front government, which had Congress support. Notably, Devegowda's Janata Dal (Secular) is an allied party in the current NDA coalition, with his son H D Kumaraswamy serving as a minister in Modi's cabinet.

