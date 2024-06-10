TMC Criticizes Modi Government's Ministerial Allocation in West Bengal

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government on Monday over the allocation of only two Minister of State positions to BJP MPs from West Bengal. The TMC claimed this showed the eastern state holds minimal importance for the ruling saffron party.

BJP's Balurghat MP and state president Sukanta Majumdar, along with Bangaon MP Shantanu Thakur, were inducted into the Union council of ministers as Ministers of State. Notably, while Thakur was reappointed as the MoS for Shipping and Ports, Majumdar is serving in the ministry for the first time.

"The induction of only two BJP MPs from West Bengal into the Union ministry, despite 12 of them winning, highlights the party's apathy towards the state," TMC spokesperson Santanu Sen stated. He further pointed out that even when BJP secured 18 MPs in 2019, no cabinet minister hailed from the state. "In 2024 too, West Bengal has been marginalized. The people of the state will decide in the upcoming elections whether they will cast their vote for the BJP," Sen added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)