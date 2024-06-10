Left Menu

TMC Criticizes Modi Government's Ministerial Allocation in West Bengal

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has criticized the Modi government for allocating only two ministers of state positions to BJP MPs from West Bengal. They argue that this indicates the state is of least importance to the BJP. Despite winning 12 seats, only two were given ministerial roles.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-06-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 22:12 IST
TMC Criticizes Modi Government's Ministerial Allocation in West Bengal
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government on Monday over the allocation of only two Minister of State positions to BJP MPs from West Bengal. The TMC claimed this showed the eastern state holds minimal importance for the ruling saffron party.

BJP's Balurghat MP and state president Sukanta Majumdar, along with Bangaon MP Shantanu Thakur, were inducted into the Union council of ministers as Ministers of State. Notably, while Thakur was reappointed as the MoS for Shipping and Ports, Majumdar is serving in the ministry for the first time.

"The induction of only two BJP MPs from West Bengal into the Union ministry, despite 12 of them winning, highlights the party's apathy towards the state," TMC spokesperson Santanu Sen stated. He further pointed out that even when BJP secured 18 MPs in 2019, no cabinet minister hailed from the state. "In 2024 too, West Bengal has been marginalized. The people of the state will decide in the upcoming elections whether they will cast their vote for the BJP," Sen added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024