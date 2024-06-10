RSS Chief Urges Prioritization of Manipur Peace Amidst Renewed Conflict

In a poignant address, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored the urgency of restoring peace in Manipur, which has been plagued by violence since May last year.

Speaking at the 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg- Dwitiya' event in Reshimbagh, Nagpur, Bhagwat criticized the ongoing political divisiveness and election rhetoric, urging a collective focus on solving pressing national issues.

He highlighted the dire situation in Manipur, where the conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities has resulted in around 200 deaths and the displacement of thousands.

