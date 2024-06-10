Left Menu

RSS Chief Urges Prioritization of Manipur Peace Amidst Renewed Conflict

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stressed the need to prioritize peace in Manipur, which has been experiencing violence since May last year. He called for moving beyond election rhetoric to address pressing national issues and highlighted the adverse effects of conflicts and political divisiveness.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 10-06-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 22:21 IST
RSS Chief Urges Prioritization of Manipur Peace Amidst Renewed Conflict
Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant address, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored the urgency of restoring peace in Manipur, which has been plagued by violence since May last year.

Speaking at the 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg- Dwitiya' event in Reshimbagh, Nagpur, Bhagwat criticized the ongoing political divisiveness and election rhetoric, urging a collective focus on solving pressing national issues.

He highlighted the dire situation in Manipur, where the conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities has resulted in around 200 deaths and the displacement of thousands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

