Tejashwi Yadav Urges Nitish Kumar to Demand Special Status for Bihar
Tejashwi Yadav has called on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to advocate for special status for Bihar, a nationwide caste census, and increased quotas for deprived castes with the Modi government. He highlighted Bihar's significant political role and criticized the allocation of portfolios in the new Union council of ministers.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday emphasized that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should push for special status for the state, a nationwide caste census, and greater quotas for deprived castes in discussions with the Narendra Modi government.
Returning from Delhi, Yadav claimed that Bihar is playing a 'decisive role' and that Prime Minister Modi is currently at his 'weakest,' calling on Kumar to leverage his position to press these demands.
He also criticized the allocation of portfolios in the new Union council of ministers, asserting that Bihar had been given a raw deal and made light of the final charge-sheet filed against him in the land-for-jobs scam.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
