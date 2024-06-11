Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Modi's New Cabinet, Vows To Address People's Issues

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday took a jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest cabinet, labeling it as just a reiteration of previous cabinets with only the date and year changed.

Yadav, currently an MLA from Karhal in Mainpuri and a Lok Sabha member from Kannauj, announced his intention to vacate a Vidhan Sabha seat, although he did not mention which one.

Speaking in Saifai, Etawah district, Yadav stressed that his party continues to uphold the principles of socialist leaders Ram Manohar Lohia, B R Ambedkar, and party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. He assured that SP MPs will highlight the masses' issues in the upcoming Parliament session. He credited the party's workers for making the SP the third-largest party in the country following their win of 37 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav also framed the SP's success in the 2024 polls as a victory for the people's priorities, mentioning the party's alliance with the Congress to form the INDIA bloc to counter the BJP.

