Aging Gracefully in Power: Senior Leaders Dominate Political Landscape
A study by the Association for Democratic Reforms reveals that 66% of the new council of ministers are aged between 51 and 70 years, showcasing a significant presence of senior leaders in politics. The report also highlights the age distribution among ministers, with only a small fraction under 50 years.
A recent analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has unveiled that the majority of the nation's political leaders are seasoned individuals aged between 51 and 70 years.
According to ADR, out of 71 ministers, a substantial 66% fall within this age range. Specifically, 47 ministers have declared their age to be between 51 and 70, with 22 ministers aged 51-60 and 25 aged 61-70.
While 24% of ministers are younger, aged between 31 and 50 years, only seven ministers are in the 71-80 age bracket, representing 10% of the total. This analysis comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his new coalition government, comprising 71 ministers, took oath recently.
