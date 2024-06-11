Shaping Global Diplomacy: India's 'Bharat First' and 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized 'Bharat First' and 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' as the guiding principles of India's foreign policy as he began his second term in office. These axioms aim to position India as a 'Vishwa Bandhu' (friend of the world) amidst global conflicts and tensions.

Jaishankar, 69, along with other senior BJP leaders like Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, and Nirmala Sitharaman, retained their ministries from the previous government. 'Looking ahead, definitely, I think the two axioms that the prime minister has given us - Bharat First and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - will be the guiding principles of Indian foreign policy,' he stated.

During his press conference, Jaishankar also introduced his new ministerial colleagues, Pabitra Margherita and Kirti Vardhan Singh, emphasizing that the new government will prioritize strong relationships with neighboring countries. He highlighted India's growing influence on the global stage, particularly through initiatives like the G20 presidency and support for the Global South.

Jaishankar's tenure since 2019 has been marked by skillful articulation of India's positions on complex international issues, from dealing with an assertive China to navigating criticism over oil procurements from Russia. His efforts have brought foreign policy into domestic discourse. Currently serving as a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat, Jaishankar has held diverse diplomatic roles, including as Ambassador to the United States and China.

