Water Wars: BJP Accuses AAP of Orchestrating Delhi's Water Crisis

In the escalating blame game between AAP and BJP over Delhi's water issues, BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged collusion between the tanker mafia and the Kejriwal government. Sachdeva claimed water is being stolen from Munak canal, worsening the shortage, and questioned the delay in operationalizing water treatment plants.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 20:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the escalating blame game over Delhi's water woes, BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday accused the Kejriwal government of colluding with a tanker mafia to steal water from the Munak canal.

During a press conference, Sachdeva presented purported photos and videos showing tankers drawing water from the canal, claiming that this theft is a 'premeditated conspiracy' by the AAP government to turn the water crisis into a profit-making venture. He also questioned the delayed operational status of the Chandrawal and Dwarka water treatment plants.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor pointed out that residents are uploading videos of water wastage due to leaky pipelines managed by the Delhi Jal Board. In response, AAP officials including Delhi Water Minister Atishi blamed the BJP and LG VK Saxena for failing to control water theft, as the police fall under the LG's jurisdiction.

