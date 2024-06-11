Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Session Advanced Amid By-Elections

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu has advanced the Legislative Assembly session to June 20 from the initially scheduled June 24. This decision is due to the by-election for the Vikravandi Assembly constituency. The Assembly Business Advisory Committee will decide the session's duration.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-06-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 21:58 IST
Tamil Nadu Assembly Session Advanced Amid By-Elections
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu has rescheduled the Legislative Assembly session to June 20, moving it forward from the originally planned June 24. The shift is attributed to the forthcoming by-election for the Vikravandi Assembly constituency.

Assembly Principal Secretary K Srinivasan confirmed that the House will convene at 10 am. The decision aims to accommodate the by-election schedule.

The Assembly Business Advisory Committee is set to meet on June 20 to finalize the duration of this session, the Speaker announced in Tirunelveli.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024