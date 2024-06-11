Tamil Nadu Assembly Session Advanced Amid By-Elections

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu has rescheduled the Legislative Assembly session to June 20, moving it forward from the originally planned June 24. The shift is attributed to the forthcoming by-election for the Vikravandi Assembly constituency.

Assembly Principal Secretary K Srinivasan confirmed that the House will convene at 10 am. The decision aims to accommodate the by-election schedule.

The Assembly Business Advisory Committee is set to meet on June 20 to finalize the duration of this session, the Speaker announced in Tirunelveli.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)