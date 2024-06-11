Left Menu

Opposition Urges PM Modi to Heed RSS Chief's Manipur Advice Amid Ongoing Crisis

Leaders from Congress and other opposition parties have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to heed RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s advice and visit crisis-hit Manipur. They criticized the PM for his prolonged silence on the issue, calling for immediate action and highlighting the growing tensions within the BJP-RSS alliance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 23:24 IST
Top leaders from Congress and other opposition parties have made a fervent call for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to heed the advice of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and visit Manipur, a state that has been embroiled in violence for over a year. This push comes in light of Bhagwat's recent statements emphasizing the urgency of addressing the strife in the northeastern region.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh suggested that Bhagwat might be able to persuade the 'former RSS office-bearer' to prioritize Manipur. Independent MP Kapil Sibal asserted that it is not in Modi's nature to heed opposition advice but he should pay attention to Bhagwat's concerns. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, meanwhile, criticized the Prime Minister for maintaining silence during every major crisis, including the ongoing strife in Manipur.

The violent conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur since May last year has resulted in over 200 deaths and the displacement of thousands, with recent violence reported in Jiribam. Opposition leaders have repeatedly criticized the Prime Minister for not addressing the conflict, urging him to listen to Bhagwat and take swift action to restore peace.

