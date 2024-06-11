BJP Gears Up for Organisational Overhaul Amid Membership Drive

The BJP is on the brink of significant organisational changes as it prepares to launch a new membership drive, paving the way for internal elections across states and ultimately choosing a new party president.

Incumbent president J P Nadda's extended term is set to conclude on June 30. However, a recent amendment in the party's constitution allows the Parliamentary Board to determine his tenure during emergency situations. Sources indicate that Nadda's tenure might be extended until a suitable replacement completes the election process. Alternatively, a working president could be appointed temporarily.

Nadda's new role in the Union Cabinet as the Health and Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister has expedited the search for his successor. Historical precedence, like Amit Shah's transition to a government role before Nadda's appointment as full-fledged president in 2020, increases the likelihood of a temporary working president being named.

The upcoming assembly elections in crucial states like Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Delhi further necessitate urgent organisational leadership. Most potential candidates, like Dharmendra Pradhan and Bhupender Yadav, are currently serving in the Modi government, making the choice for a new leader less clear.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) remains an influential advisor in this transition, with their consultation deemed crucial. Notable state shifts, like Sukanta Majumdar's rise to Union Minister and Samrat Choudhary's role as Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, point towards new appointments in their place.

Overall, the BJP's organisational polls and changes have been on hold due to election campaigns, but with recent set-backs in states like Uttar Pradesh, this restructuring process will commence in earnest.

