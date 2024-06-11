Left Menu

New Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi to Announce Cabinet Lineup

Following the appointment of Mohan Charan Majhi as the new chief minister of Odisha, speculation surrounds a dozen senior and young BJP legislators likely to join his cabinet. The oath-taking ceremony, including Majhi, his deputies, and the council of ministers, is set for Wednesday, with many prominent names in consideration for ministerial posts.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-06-2024 23:49 IST
In a significant political move, Mohan Charan Majhi has been appointed as the new chief minister of Odisha. This development has stirred speculation within political circles, with more than a dozen senior and young BJP legislators emerging as potential candidates for ministerial positions.

Majhi, along with his two deputies, K V Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, and the council of ministers, is scheduled to take the oath on Wednesday. Among the prominent figures being considered for Cabinet berths are senior leaders like Jayanarayan Mishra, Suresh Pujari, Rabinarayan Naik, Laxman Bag, Surama Padhy, and Bhaskar Madhei. Most of these leaders have been elected to the state assembly at least twice, except for Bag, who notably defeated outgoing chief minister Naveen Patnaik from the Kantabanji constituency.

Other probable ministers include Babu Singh, Irasis Achaharya, Sanjali Murmu, Satrughan Jena, Nabin Kumar Jain, Saroj Kumar Pradhan, Durga Prasan Nayak, Pradyumna Kumar Nayak, and Pradeep Bal Samanta. The list also features Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan's son Prithiviraj Harichandan, Mukesh Mahaling, Nityananda Gond, and Suryabanshi Suraj. Additionally, turncoat leaders like Akash Dasnayak, Purna Chandra Sethy, actor Sidhant Mohapatra, and Simarani Nayak are under consideration for ministerial roles. The Constitution allows the strength of Odisha's council of ministers to be 22, including the chief minister.

