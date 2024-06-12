Left Menu

Odisha’s New Deputy CMs: A Blend of Experience and Fresh Perspectives

Odisha’s new deputy chief ministers, veteran K V Singh Deo and newcomer Pravati Parida, illustrate the blending of extensive political experience with fresh perspectives. Singh Deo, a six-time MLA and former minister, teams up with Parida, a first-time legislator, to drive the BJP’s vision for Odisha’s development.

Odisha's new deputy chief ministers, set to take oath on Wednesday, highlight a striking contrast in political backgrounds. K V Singh Deo, a six-time MLA and ex-minister, will collaborate with Pravati Parida, a first-time legislator, to steer the state.

Singh Deo, who hails from the royal family of Patnagarh, was elected for the sixth time and has an extensive political resume, having served as Minister of Industry and Public Enterprise during the BJP-BJD coalition government (2000-2009).

In stark contrast, Parida was elected for the first time in 2024 from the Nimapara seat after three unsuccessful attempts. She holds a law degree from Utkal University and a post-graduation in Public Administration. The new BJP government, which won 78 of the 147 assembly seats, aims to make Odisha the leading state in India, with promises focusing on youths, women, and farmers.

