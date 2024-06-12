Macron's Call to Defeat Far Right in France's Legislative Elections

French President Emmanuel Macron has called on moderate politicians from both the left and right to unite in an effort to defeat the far right in the forthcoming national legislative elections. This move comes in the wake of his party's significant loss in the European parliamentary vote.

Addressing the public for the first time since announcing the dissolution of the National Assembly, Macron stated that his decision to trigger early legislative elections was a response to the new political landscape, where his pro-European party received significantly less support compared to the far-right National Rally party.

With three years remaining in his presidential term, Macron emphasized the importance of rejecting extremist politics and building a unified national project. However, the upcoming elections present a risky scenario that could lead to a far-right government for the first time since World War II.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)