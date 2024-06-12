Left Menu

Kerala CM Defends Criticism of Rahul Gandhi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan defended his criticism of Rahul Gandhi during the recent Lok Sabha elections, arguing that Gandhi’s comments were inappropriate for his stature. Speaking in the Assembly, Vijayan accused Congress leaders of instigating Gandhi and criticized the Congress party for its role in escalating tensions.

In a heated Assembly session, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stood firm on his criticism of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the recent Lok Sabha elections. Vijayan justified his remarks, arguing that Gandhi's comments were ill-suited to his stature.

Vijayan accused the Congress-led UDF opposition of misrepresenting his statements and targeted Congress leaders for instigating Gandhi. He claimed that it was some Congress leaders in Kerala who persuaded Gandhi to challenge why Vijayan wasn't arrested by Central agencies. The Chief Minister defended his reaction as a natural response to Gandhi's inappropriate remarks.

Lashing out at the Congress party, Vijayan alleged that they had sought to exacerbate troubles when Central agencies intervened in the state. He criticized Gandhi for worsening the situation and viewed his comments as part of the Congress party's political strategy. Vijayan's pointed criticism sparked significant backlash from the Congress party during the election campaign.

