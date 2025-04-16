Gujarat is the most important state for Congress party, says Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-04-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 12:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Gujarat is the most important state for Congress party, says Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mayawati Slams BJP's 'Narrow-Minded' Renaming Strategy
Union Railway Minister Outlines India's Four-Pillar Growth Strategy
Florida Special Elections Set to Shape U.S. House Majority
Impending Global Trade Turmoil: Trump's Tariff Strategy
Unopposed Elections to Delhi Assembly's Financial Panels Announced