Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath as Andhra Pradesh CM for Fourth Term Amid Stalwart Presence

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for a fourth term. The ceremony saw attendance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior BJP leaders, and Union Ministers. The TDP, Janasena, and BJP coalition government aims to fulfill the aspirations of Andhra Pradesh's youth.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 12-06-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 19:27 IST
Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

N Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP supremo, assumed office as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for an unprecedented fourth term on Wednesday. The oath-taking ceremony, held amidst considerable grandeur, was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior BJP leaders, Union Ministers, and other prominent figures.

Naidu's cabinet includes Janasena chief and actor Pawan Kalyan, who also received the oath of office from Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer. Naidu expressed gratitude to PM Modi for his presence and vowed to pursue people-centric governance alongside the coalition partners, TDP, Janasena, and BJP.

Emphasizing the new government's commitment to elevating Andhra Pradesh to greater heights, Modi congratulated Naidu and emphasized collaboration towards state development. Notable personalities such as Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, and former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam also marked their attendance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

