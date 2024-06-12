Left Menu

Hamas Official Denies New Ceasefire Ideas Amid Gaza Conflict

Hamas official Osama Hamdan refuted claims about proposing new ideas for the U.S.-backed Gaza ceasefire during an interview on Al-Araby TV. He also criticized U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, labeling him part of the problem. Blinken had alleged that Hamas suggested numerous changes to the ceasefire proposal.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 12-06-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 20:17 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Hamas official Osama Hamdan denied on Wednesday that the Palestinian Islamist group had put forward new ideas for the U.S.-backed proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Hamdan, speaking to the pan-Arab Al-Araby TV, also said that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was "part of the problem, not the solution" in the Gaza conflict.

Earlier, Blinken said that Hamas had suggested numerous changes, some unworkable, to the Gaza ceasefire proposal, though he also said mediators remained determined to close the gaps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

