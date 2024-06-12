Nara Lokesh: Leading Andhra Pradesh into a New Era

Nara Lokesh, the 41-year-old son of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, is poised for a significant role in Andhra Pradesh's development over the next five years. Lokesh's past as a Stanford graduate and former World Bank official adds a rich layer of experience to his political repertoire.

In the TDP government from 2014 to 2019, Lokesh served as the Minister for Information Technology. This time, he has been inducted again into the new NDA government in the state. With an MBA from Stanford and experience in the World Bank's e-governance initiative, Lokesh transitioned into Andhra Pradesh politics.

Despite his initial electoral failure in 2019, losing to YSRCP's A Ramakrishna Reddy, Lokesh ingratiated himself with the electorate over the past five years. His statewide 'Yuva Galam' padayatra of over 3,000 km catapulted him to a major victory in the 2024 polls, where he captured the Mangalagiri seat by over 90,000 votes.

The NDA coalition of TDP, BJP, and Janasena secured a decisive win in the recent simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections, claiming 164 out of 175 assembly seats and 21 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats.

