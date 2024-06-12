Pema Khandu: The Persistent Politician Steering Arunachal Pradesh

Pema Khandu, who will serve his third consecutive term as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, has solidified his position as a prominent leader in the northeastern state. His rise to prominence followed a constitutional crisis in 2016 that led to the imposition of president's rule.

Khandu, known for his enthusiasm for sports and music, played a crucial role in bringing the BJP to power in Arunachal Pradesh for the first time in 2016. His political career began amid personal tragedy after the untimely death of his father, former Chief Minister Dorjee Khandu, in a helicopter crash in 2011. He won a by-election uncontested from his father's constituency, Mukto.

Initially, Khandu served as the tourism minister in Nabam Tuki's Congress government. His leadership trajectory soared after the January 2016 constitutional crisis, leading to the imposition of president's rule. After the lifting of central rule, he became a minister in the Kalikho Pul-led government, supported by the BJP. Following a Supreme Court intervention, he was reappointed Chief Minister in July 2016 at the age of 37.

Re-elected from the Mukto assembly seat in 2019, Khandu took office as Chief Minister without political hurdles. Beyond his political career, Khandu is known for his cultural contributions, particularly in music. An avid music enthusiast, he entertains audiences with renditions of Kishore Kumar and Mohammad Rafi classics at official gatherings. Additionally, Khandu is passionate about sports, organizing cricket tournaments and supporting local athletes across disciplines like football, cricket, badminton, and volleyball.

A history graduate from Delhi's Hindu College, Khandu belongs to the Monpa tribe and adheres to Buddhist faith. During the assembly polls held alongside the Lok Sabha elections on April 19, he campaigned on a platform of corruption-free governance, emphasizing transparency and people-centric policies. At 45, Khandu continues to lead Arunachal Pradesh with a vision for progress.

