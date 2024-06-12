Diverse Expertise in Mohan Charan Majhi’s Cabinet

In a testament to diverse expertise, Mohan Charan Majhi's council of ministers brings together a unique blend of professionals. From engineers and advocates to farmers and businessmen, the ministry is designed to harness wide-ranging skills.

The ministry features two Deputy Chief Ministers: KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida. Key members like Suresh Pujari, a prominent advocate and sports promoter, add depth. Engineers such as Suryabanshi Suraj and Ganeshram Singh Khuntia, who also holds a law degree, bolster the team's technical prowess.

Academician Mukesh Mahaling, doctorate holder, Rabinarayan Naik, a seasoned MLA, and Prithiviraj Harichandan, a zoology post-graduate, represent the agricultural sector alongside several farmers and businessmen, enriching the cabinet with multiple perspectives.

