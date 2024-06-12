Left Menu

Diverse Expertise in Mohan Charan Majhi’s Cabinet

Mohan Charan Majhi's council of ministers includes a diverse group, featuring engineers, an advocate, farmers, and businessmen. The ministry comprises Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida. Notable members include Suresh Pujari, an advocate and sports promoter, and Ganeshram Singh Khuntia, an engineer also specialized in law.

In a testament to diverse expertise, Mohan Charan Majhi's council of ministers brings together a unique blend of professionals. From engineers and advocates to farmers and businessmen, the ministry is designed to harness wide-ranging skills.

The ministry features two Deputy Chief Ministers: KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida. Key members like Suresh Pujari, a prominent advocate and sports promoter, add depth. Engineers such as Suryabanshi Suraj and Ganeshram Singh Khuntia, who also holds a law degree, bolster the team's technical prowess.

Academician Mukesh Mahaling, doctorate holder, Rabinarayan Naik, a seasoned MLA, and Prithiviraj Harichandan, a zoology post-graduate, represent the agricultural sector alongside several farmers and businessmen, enriching the cabinet with multiple perspectives.

