Jaishankar Urges Swift Repatriation After Tragic Kuwait Fire
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya the prompt repatriation of the mortal remains of Indian nationals killed in a devastating fire in Mangaf, Kuwait. Over 40 Indians have died and more than 50 injured in the blaze affecting a building with around 195 migrant workers.
- Country:
- India
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in a crucial dialogue with Kuwaiti counterpart Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya on Wednesday night, pushing for the swift repatriation of the mortal remains of Indian nationals who perished in a severe fire incident in southern Kuwait's Mangaf area.
Tragic reports indicate that approximately 40 Indians lost their lives, and over 50 others sustained injuries in the blaze that engulfed a building housing about 195 migrant workers. Kuwaiti authorities have assured a thorough investigation into the incident.
''Engaged with Kuwaiti FM Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya regarding the tragedy in Kuwait. He assured a comprehensive investigation and accountability,'' Jaishankar conveyed via 'X'. The minister also pushed for expeditious repatriation and highlighted the medical attention being provided to the injured.
Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh is set to travel to Kuwait urgently, as directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to oversee assistance to the injured and ensure the timely repatriation of those deceased.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Philippines Releases Data on Recruitment Costs Paid by Migrant Workers Abroad
UN Experts Call for Urgent Reform to Protect Migrant Workers in UK from Exploitation and Deception
"Situation will be clear the moment we reach there": MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh embarks for Kuwait following fire tragedy
Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh to visit Kuwait to oversee assistance to Indians injured in fire tragedy
Gulf Social Protection Reforms Present New Opportunities for Bangladeshi Migrant Workers