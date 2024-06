China's Premier Li Qiang Visits New Zealand Amid Tensions and Trade Talks

China's Premier Li Qiang arrived in New Zealand on Thursday, marking a significant diplomatic engagement between China and one of its closest partners among Western democracies. The visit is expected to celebrate robust trade links while addressing South Pacific security concerns.

Li Qiang, the first Chinese premier to visit New Zealand since 2017, is also slated to visit Australia and Malaysia, as announced by China's Foreign Ministry. The visit coincides with a calming of tensions between Australia and China, which have strained relations in recent years.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon aims to highlight the economic benefits of the relationship with China, its largest trading partner. However, the visit is overshadowed by the nation's effort to diversify its export markets amid geopolitical tensions.

While celebrating the 10th anniversary of a pledge to strengthen bilateral ties, Luxon noted the challenges of navigating "increasingly choppy geostrategic waters" as China and the U.S. compete for influence in the Pacific.

Questions about New Zealand joining the AUKUS security pact could add friction to the discussions. Despite regional security concerns, Luxon emphasized a balanced approach towards China, marking a consistent foreign policy stance that transcends political affiliations in New Zealand.

The public and media attention on Li's arrival underscored the significant diplomatic occasion. His visit to Canberra will aim to further stabilize China-Australia relations, which have been fraught with tensions over regional security and trade issues.

