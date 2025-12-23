Left Menu

Rising Diplomatic Tensions: The Hadi Killing and Its Fallout

India has called for a thorough investigation into the death of Bangladeshi student leader Sharif Osman Hadi amidst increasing diplomatic tensions between India and Bangladesh. A series of protests have erupted in both countries, heightening concerns over recent incidents involving diplomatic missions and extremist elements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 23:49 IST
  • India

India has demanded a comprehensive investigation into the death of Bangladeshi student leader Sharif Osman Hadi. This has come as relations between New Delhi and Dhaka face increased strain.

The call for a probe follows after the Indian envoy to Dhaka was summoned by Bangladesh's foreign ministry, protesting incidents outside its high commission in New Delhi.

Amid these diplomatic exchanges, protests have erupted at various locations threatening the safety of diplomatic missions, exacerbating already frayed ties between the neighboring nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

