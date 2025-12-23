Rising Diplomatic Tensions: The Hadi Killing and Its Fallout

India has demanded a comprehensive investigation into the death of Bangladeshi student leader Sharif Osman Hadi. This has come as relations between New Delhi and Dhaka face increased strain.

The call for a probe follows after the Indian envoy to Dhaka was summoned by Bangladesh's foreign ministry, protesting incidents outside its high commission in New Delhi.

Amid these diplomatic exchanges, protests have erupted at various locations threatening the safety of diplomatic missions, exacerbating already frayed ties between the neighboring nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)