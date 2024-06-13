G7 Summit Backs $50 Billion Loan to Ukraine Amid Shifting Political Landscape
The G7 Summit opens with an agreement on a $50 billion loan to Ukraine using frozen Russian assets as collateral. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and U.S. President Biden solidify ties with a bilateral security agreement. Other notable attendees include Pope Francis, who will address AI ethics, and various global leaders.
- Country:
- Italy
The G7 Summit opened Thursday with an agreement to support Ukraine through a $50 billion loan backed by frozen Russian assets, signaling strong Western backing as Europe's political landscape shifts to the right.
Diplomats confirmed that consensus was reached prior to the leaders' arrival in Italy's Puglia region for the three-day summit. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Joe Biden are set to sign a separate bilateral security agreement.
Pope Francis, making history as the first pontiff to address a G7 Summit, will bring his message on artificial intelligence ethics and call for peace in Ukraine and Gaza.
