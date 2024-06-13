Left Menu

Congress Critiques Modi Over Persistent Inflation Issues

The Congress party criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to address inflation, despite government data showing a marginal decline in food prices. The Congress highlighted food inflation and low inflation in pulses and suggested solutions like MSP for pulses and inclusion in the PDS. They accused Modi of lacking effective measures.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2024 12:04 IST
The Congress party has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning his ability to tackle inflation, particularly food inflation. This critique follows the government's new data, revealing a slight decrease in retail inflation to 4.75% in May, the lowest in a year.

Nevertheless, inflation in the food basket remains stubbornly high, registering at 8.69% for May. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh pointed out that food prices have consistently been inflated by over 8.5% for the past four months.

Ramesh proposed two solutions from the Congress Nyay Patra—legalizing MSP for pulses and including pulses in the PDS—to address the issue, asserting that Prime Minister Modi has failed to provide effective solutions to this ongoing crisis.

