Raj Thackeray Re-elected as MNS President Ahead of State Polls

In a crucial political development, Raj Thackeray has been re-elected as president of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), solidifying his leadership just before the state assembly elections.

Thackeray's reappointment, which was largely procedural, pushes forward his leadership tenure to a new five-year term stretching from 2023 to 2028.

The MNS, under Thackeray's directive, has geared up to contest 225 to 250 of the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra, reflecting the party's ambitious electoral strategy.

