Javier Milei's Potential China Visit Unconfirmed Amid Renewed Currency Swap
Argentina's government has dismissed reports that President Javier Milei will visit China to meet President Xi Jinping soon. Despite media claims, no dates or specifics have been set. This comes after Argentina and China renewed a $5 billion currency swap crucial for Argentina's financial stability.
Argentina's government rejected media reports on Thursday that President Javier Milei would travel to China in the coming weeks and meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying that while such a trip could happen it was not confirmed.
Local media, including newspaper Clarin, reported earlier that the trip was set for the coming weeks. "Not only is there no date, there is nothing, absolutely nothing confirmed," government spokesman Manuel Adorni told reporters, adding that neither China nor Argentina had requested a bilateral meeting.
"That does not mean that it will not happen, but the information is not confirmed." Reports of a trip to China, the South American nation's no. 2 trade partner, surfaced a day after Argentina's central bank announced that Argentina and China had renewed the activated part of a major currency swap line for the equivalent of $5 billion through July 2026.
Argentina had faced the prospect of billions of dollars' worth of repayments on the swap this month and next if it did not reach an extension with China, a potential headache for Milei with reserves depleted. Milei, a libertarian economist, insulted communist-run China in his campaign last year but has struck a more diplomatic tone since taking office in December.
