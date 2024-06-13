Left Menu

Javier Milei's Potential China Visit Unconfirmed Amid Renewed Currency Swap

Argentina's government has dismissed reports that President Javier Milei will visit China to meet President Xi Jinping soon. Despite media claims, no dates or specifics have been set. This comes after Argentina and China renewed a $5 billion currency swap crucial for Argentina's financial stability.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 20:53 IST
Javier Milei's Potential China Visit Unconfirmed Amid Renewed Currency Swap
Javier Milei

Argentina's government rejected media reports on Thursday that President Javier Milei would travel to China in the coming weeks and meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying that while such a trip could happen it was not confirmed.

Local media, including newspaper Clarin, reported earlier that the trip was set for the coming weeks. "Not only is there no date, there is nothing, absolutely nothing confirmed," government spokesman Manuel Adorni told reporters, adding that neither China nor Argentina had requested a bilateral meeting.

"That does not mean that it will not happen, but the information is not confirmed." Reports of a trip to China, the South American nation's no. 2 trade partner, surfaced a day after Argentina's central bank announced that Argentina and China had renewed the activated part of a major currency swap line for the equivalent of $5 billion through July 2026.

Argentina had faced the prospect of billions of dollars' worth of repayments on the swap this month and next if it did not reach an extension with China, a potential headache for Milei with reserves depleted. Milei, a libertarian economist, insulted communist-run China in his campaign last year but has struck a more diplomatic tone since taking office in December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024