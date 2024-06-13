Race to the Speaker’s Chair: June 26 Election Countdown

The Lok Sabha is set to elect its new Speaker on June 26. Members must submit supporting notices by 12 noon on June 25, according to a statement by the Lok Sabha secretariat on Thursday.

The 18th session of the Lok Sabha will commence on June 24 and will run until July 3. The first two days are scheduled for the oath-taking of newly-elected members, followed by the Speaker election on June 26.

President Droupadi Murmu will then address a joint session of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on June 27. Members can propose candidates for the Speaker's post until noon on June 25, with a seconding member's endorsement and a statement from the candidate expressing willingness to serve if elected.

