Left Menu

Race to the Speaker’s Chair: June 26 Election Countdown

The Lok Sabha will elect its new Speaker on June 26. Members can submit notices supporting candidates by noon on June 25. The session starts on June 24, with the first two days dedicated to oath-taking. The President will address the joint Parliament on June 27.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 21:09 IST
Race to the Speaker’s Chair: June 26 Election Countdown
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha is set to elect its new Speaker on June 26. Members must submit supporting notices by 12 noon on June 25, according to a statement by the Lok Sabha secretariat on Thursday.

The 18th session of the Lok Sabha will commence on June 24 and will run until July 3. The first two days are scheduled for the oath-taking of newly-elected members, followed by the Speaker election on June 26.

President Droupadi Murmu will then address a joint session of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on June 27. Members can propose candidates for the Speaker's post until noon on June 25, with a seconding member's endorsement and a statement from the candidate expressing willingness to serve if elected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024