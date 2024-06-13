Spain and Turkey Urge Global Action Against Gaza Conflict

Spain and Turkey jointly called upon the international community to cease 'looking the other way' and to actively work towards ending Israel's assault on Gaza with the objective of neutralizing Hamas. This appeal followed a pivotal summit in which both Mediterranean nations centered their discussions on fortifying economic ties.

'For too long the international community has looked the other way... it has believed peace and stability were possible without resolving this conflict,' emphasized Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. His remarks came shortly after the conclusion of the eighth high-level meeting between Madrid and Ankara.

The declaration came days after Spain, Ireland, and Norway formally recognized a Palestinian state—a move Turkey initiated back in 1988. Prime Minister Sanchez strongly urged other European and Western nations to join this cause, advocating that it is the only viable solution for enduring peace and security in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council approved its first cease-fire resolution proposed by US President Joe Biden, aimed at ending the eight-month-long conflict between Israel and Hamas. Despite this, neither party has fully accepted the cease-fire terms.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan specifically called on the US and other Security Council members to pressure Israel into compliance. 'The Security Council members, especially the United States, should back this decision and exert necessary pressure on Israel to ensure an immediate cease-fire,' he remarked.

The Gaza conflict has resulted in over 37,000 Palestinian deaths, as reported by Palestinian health officials. Israeli military action was a response to an incursion by Hamas militants on October 7, which led to the deaths of approximately 1,200 people in Israel—mainly civilians—and saw around 250 individuals taken hostage. Of these, Hamas is believed to still hold 80 hostages along with the remains of 40 others.

Reiterating their stance, both Spain and Turkey, confirmed their calls for an immediate halt to the fighting in Gaza and demanded the release of the hostages. They also stressed the necessity for amplifying humanitarian aid to the Palestinians.

About 140 countries have recognized a Palestinian state, though this list notably excludes major Western powers like the United States, which remains Israel's principal ally. Demonstrating its commitment to peace, Spain recently petitioned a United Nations court to join South Africa's case alleging genocide by Israel in Gaza.

Aside from the critical discourse on Gaza, the Madrid summit set a milestone in bilateral economic collaboration. The leaders signed a crucial memorandum to escalate trade between Spain and Turkey to 25 billion euros ($27 billion), significantly increasing from the projected 20 billion euros ($21.5 billion) by year's end—a nearly 50% rise since 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)