Biden Urges Hamas for Gaza Ceasefire at G7 Summit
During the Group of Seven summit, U.S. President Joe Biden discussed the possibility of a Gaza ceasefire and expressed hope, though noting that the Palestinian Hamas group must take action for progress to be made.
Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 22:44 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he discussed a Gaza ceasefire during the Group of Seven summit and that he has not lost hope but the Palestinian Hamas group has to step up.
Asked if he was confident, Biden said, "No. Hamas has to move."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
